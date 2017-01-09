FCA Brings New Products To Warren, Toledo

Fiat Chrysler plans to invest one billion dollars in plants in Warren and Toledo to produce new Jeep vehicles.

The move includes retooling and modernizing the Warren Truck Assembly Plant.

It will produce the new Jeep Wagoner and Grand Wagoneer.

Company officials say the improvements in Warren and at the Toledo Assembly Complex will bring in two thousand new jobs.

The company did not give a breakdown on the jobs and investments between the two plants. That may come later today when CEO Sergio Marchionne holds a briefing.

The moves were expected. Chrysler has been shifting production at these plants to accommodate the changes.