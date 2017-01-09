Auto Show Awards Handed Out

Awards are handed out for the North American International Auto Show.

Car of the year— Chevy Bolt.

Utility of the year— Chrysler Pacifica.

Truck of the year— Honda Ridgeline.

The Bolt won out over the Genesis G90, and the Volvo S90.

The Pacifica was chosen over the Jaguar F-Pace, and the Mazda CX-9.

The Ridgeline defeated the Ford F-Series Super Duty and the Nissan Titan.

The winners were chosen by a panel of auto journalists.

The rest of the day will be filled with auto unveilings and pronouncements from auto execs.

Several thousand journalists are on the floor of Cobo.

Mobility and autonomous vehicles and research will also be present and will dominate conferences and briefings.

Industry events will occur Wednesday and Thursday .

The annual charity preview will be Friday night.

The NAIAS opens to the public Saturday.