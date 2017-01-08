Police Need Tips after Woman is Found Murdered in Her Home

Family members a left to mourn after a 49 year old Detroit woman is found murdered in her basement. The discovery was made yesterday afternoon in the 400 block of Goldengate. the victim is being identified as 49 year old Avril Taylor. Taylor’s family says she was found in her basement with her neck slashed. Her car is missing and someone withdrew money from her bank account … before she died. Police are now looking for a black Ford Escape with the license plate number BAG 018. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department.