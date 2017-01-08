Police Continue Search for Suspect in Father’s Shooting Death

.

Detroit Police continue to search for one suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at an east side gas station this week. 22 year old Javon Perry was pumping gas at a Marathon station on Gratiot around midnight on Thursday when the suspects approached him. Investigators say there was an argument which caused Perry to run. That’s when one of the suspects shot and killed him. One suspect, 26 year old, Joseph Lucas was charged on Saturday with murder. Another man, Kyrell Alonzo, turned himself into police Saturday. However police say they still need to find a third man they think may have been the shooter. He is being identified as

22 year old Derrick Everson Jr. Anyone with information in the case is asked to give the Detroit Police or Crimestoppers a call