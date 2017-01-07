Lions’ Eric Ebron says he has ‘better understanding’ of postseason now than he did as a rookie

By Michael Stets

ALLEN PARK–Eric Ebron was in his rookie season the last time the Lions were in the playoffs, catching three passes for 21 yards in the 24-20 lost to the Dallas Cowboys during the Wildcard round of the 2014 season.

After missing the playoffs in 2015, the Lions earned the No.6 seed in the NFC this season and will go on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks today. Now in his third year in Detroit, Ebron was asked what the most noticeable difference is from heading to the playoffs as a rookie as opposed to now.

“That I actually understand more of it,” Ebron told WJR in the Allen Park locker room this week. “I have a better understanding of standings and what we are, what we are fighting for, what this means, what that means and how important every play is. And in games like this or for the rest of my career. That’s kind of what I got out of it now being in year three.”

Ebron certainly showed he was willing to fight for his team in last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, as evidenced by his block on defensive linemen Datone Jones, which opened up a crease for Zach Zenner on a 13-yard gain early on in the game. The third-year tight end actually broke the strap on his helmet after colliding with Jones on the play.

“I sold my life for that block,” said Ebron, who isn’t exactly known for his blocking skills. But, the fact that he is willing to make a play like that shows some maturity, pride and a willingness to improve on what has been a weakness in his overall game.

“It’s a part of my job description,” he said. “I do all the fancy stuff, as far as catching the ball and scoring touchdowns. I even run them now. So, you know, it comes with the job description. You just gotta go in there, stick your face in there, and you just gotta play big-boy ball.”

Ebron has missed three games due to injury this season, but finished with his best statistical year of his career, hauling in 61 receptions for 711 yards and one touchdown. Those numbers placed the Newark, N.J. native in the league’s Top 10 in 2016.

Does he think he will have a much bigger impact in today’s Wildcard game than his last trip to the playoffs?

“I think I’ve been impactful all season, so I hope so. It’s playoff football. I hope that we don’t change anything and I can still do what I do best.”