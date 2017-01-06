Multiple injuries reported at Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting

At least nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport according to a US official familiar with the incident. The shooter is in custody, according to the official. Parts of of the Fort Lauderdale airport were apparently evacuated on Friday after a security incident. Airport officials on Twitter say that there is an “ongoing incident” in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2. Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer — indicated shots had been fired. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates show large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.