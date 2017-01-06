Man connected to fatal shooting in custody

Police say a person of interest has been taken into custody in relation to a homicide at a gas station on Thursday morning on Detroit’s east side.

The person Detroit Police have in custody has not been identified, but 23-year-old Derrick Everson Jr. and 24-year-old Kyrell Alonzo, who are also suspects in the killing, are still at large. 22-year-old Javon Perry was shot and killed in front of the Marathon Gas Station on Gratiot Avenue early Thursday morning. Perry stopped for gas just after midnight. Surveillance video shows Perry being approached by two men — before he was shot.