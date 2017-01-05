SYNC Your Teeth Into This App

Now here’s a feature on the Ford SYNC system which will not confuse anybody.

Ford is working on SYNC to project what’s on your phone screen to the dashboard. You’d be able to use the navigation system on your phone for the car. Many motorists favor the navigation app to the embedded navigation systems because the phone maps are easier. Ford thinks it’ll reduce distraction.

Ford also used the Consumer Electronics Show to integrate it’s self-driving software with Amazon Alexa, a virtual assistant that can unlock doors and start the car, by voice command… or even order items on-line by voice.

The new SYNC features may be coming soon. Some will be on display at the North American International Auto Show.