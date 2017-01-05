Killer Wrong Way Driver Identified

Three people died in a crash on I-75, and a wrong-way driver caused the crash. That was yesterday. Today the driver has been identified.

34-year-old Leanna Custard of New Baltimore drove her Chevy Malibu the wrong way on I-75 after leaving Greektown Casino. She was with friends.

The other two people killed were 23-year-old Karl Hawkins of Pontiac and 21-year-old Elijah Holden of Auburn Hills.

Police also say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. They have been identified as a 22-year-old and a 24-year-old, both from Pontiac. They both are in critical condition. Police say Custard crashed into two other vehicles going the wrong way on SB I-75 at I-94.