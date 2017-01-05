Hard Times For Kmart, Macy’s

It was the world’s first Kmart. Shoppers flocked to the store on Ford Rd. in Garden City when it opened in 1962. It revolutionized the retail shopping world. Now it will be among 10 Michigan Kmarts that will close this spring.

Sears Holdings named 150 Kmart and Sears stores that will close in early 2017.

Karts will close in garden City, and also in Plymouth, Roseville, Waterford, Westland, and 6 other locations outstate.

Sears Holdings, which owns Kmart, reported a quarterly loss of $748 million and some analysts say bankruptcy is next.

Macy’s stores at Eastland Center in Harper Woods and Westland Shopping Center will close later this year .

Stores at Lansing Mall and at Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek are also scheduled to close, bringing to 68 the number of Macy’s stores to close down.

Thousands of employees of both chains will lose their jobs.