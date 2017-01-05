Charges Tossed Against Social Workers For Boy’s Death

Felony charges have been dismissed against two state social workers charged in the death of a 3-year-old Detroit boy in 2016.

Elaine Brown and Kelly Williams were facing charges including involuntary manslaughter, second degree child abuse and willful neglect of duty.

The boy’s decomposed body was found on May 25 in his mother’s apartment in Detroit.

The boy’s mother has been charged with second degree murder.

Prosecutors claimed the social workers failed in their duties as employees of Child Protective Services and never followed up. District judge Kenneth King ruled there was a lack of evidence that their actions caused the boy’s death. The neglect of duty charges still stand. They are misdemeanors.