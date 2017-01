The Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Zyairra Adams of Detroit has been canceled. It was a child custody incident.

Detroit police say the biological father, 32-year-old Tyrice Adams of Detroit, turned himself in at the 6th precinct and is in custody. Zyairra Adams was also turned in and is unharmed.

The child was reported missing Wednesday evening, after being taken from her aunt’s home on Plainview St.