Will Car Sales Set A Record?

The auto industry may have set another sales record in 2016.

GM and Nissan lead the big gainers in sales for December. Toyota and Ford were up, putting the industry in position to eclipse 2015 and set another record.

Volume rose 10 percent at GM in December, with fleet sales inflating the figures.

Nissan gained almost 10 percent, and set a record for the year.

Toyota rose 2-percent. Ford gained less than 1-percent.

Fiat-Chrysler dropped 10-percent, it’s 3rd straight monthly decline.

Volkswagen had a 20-percent increase in North America. But VW has only a small share of the market.

As more numbers come in, analysts polled by Bloomberg predict an annualized rate of 17 pt 6 million vehicles, which would push the industry slightly ahead of 2015.