‘Give Us Your Car And Drop Trou’

This will take police legwork.

Carjackings that end with the victim giving up his clothes.

Southfield Police say up to 4 suspects were involved in a carjacking at gunpoint this morning. A man said he was forced to give up his Porsche on Westland Street. He was forced to take off his pants and give up his trousers.

Detroit Police say a man was carjacked at Chalmers and Outer Drive, and was forced to strip off all of his clothes. The carjacker took off in the victim’s silver Mercedes. The car was found wrecked a short time later.

The gunmen who carried out the bizarre auto thefts are still at large.