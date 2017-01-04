Flint Water Tab Pressing Taxpayers

The costs are rising as the state continues to deal with litigation arising out of the Flint water emergency.

Michigan treasury officials are considering whether the state will help the city cover the criminal defense costs for two former emergency managers who had been appointed by the governor to run the city.

Darnell Early and Gerald Ambrose were charged last month with four counts of criminal wrongdoing.

The state legislature has already allocated more than 25 million dollars in extra funding for bills related to multiple lawsuits that h

ave already been filed against the state.

Apart from that amount, lawmakers and the governor have already approved more than 234 million dollars in aid for Flint.

An investigation into the Flint crises by state Attorney General Bill Schuette is expected to cost at least five million dollars.

The governor’s office recently increased the amount it will pay for criminal defense attorneys from 2 million dollars to 3.5 million.

To date, 13 current and former state and local officials have been charged with wrongdoing in connection with the Flint investigation.

Taxpayers pick up the tab for all of this.