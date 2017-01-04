Did Social Worker Neglect Lead To Little Boy’s Death?

The preliminary exam for two state social workers charged with negligence in their duties is scheduled to resume today.

The case involves a mentally ill mother whose 3 year old son was found dead in her apartment a month after the two workers had made a visit to the residence.

24 year old Elaina Brown and 47 year old Kelly Williams have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The boys decomposing body had been found in the apartment back on may 25th.

In a visit to the home a month before, the social workers found that there was a lack of food in the home.

Brown and Kelly were later charged with failing to follow up on the situation,.

A manager for Michigan children’s protective services testified that further followups were made and that the two were not negligent.

Today’s exam is to determine if there is enough evidence to have them bound over for trial.