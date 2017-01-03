Real Life “Psycho” Discovery Shocks In Detroit

It was like a scene out of “Psycho”.

But it was real , in Detroit.

An attempt will be made to do an autopsy on the mummified remains found in a garage in Detroit. An anthropologist from the University of Michigan is brought in to perform the procedure with the Wayne County Medical Examiner. The remains were discovered by a prospective buyer of a home checking out the property. The homeowner told tenants who were living in the house to never go into the garage, but they went in anyway— and found the skeleton with dried skin over it inside a parked car. It was beyond normal decomposition. It was wearing a sweater. Police will talk to the owner.