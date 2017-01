Check your pantry shelves for Mikesell’s Potato Chip Company’s Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips. The company is recalling the 2.25 oz bags of the chips over a salmonella concerns.

The chips were distributed in three states including Michigan.

The affected products marked with the UPC #071104005543 with a sell by date of FEB0216 and FEB1617.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

.