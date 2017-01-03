Huge Sinkhole, Huge Bills. Who Will Pay?

As work continues to fix a sewer collapse and sinkhole in Fraser, work is underway to figure out who will pay for the damage.

First, 3 houses will be condemned. They are wrecked. At least 19 other homes are damaged. the families have been displaced, for now.

Their insurance will not cover this kind of damage. County officials say they will not seek governmental immunity and that families should be made whole.

Pipes to bypass the damaged part will take a month to complete.

Then work will start on the new permanent line.That could cost 100-million dollars or more.

Then, part of 15 Mile Road would be repaved.

A combination of state and federal funds, and possibly local tax money, would be used to pay the bills. The exact formula— not known.