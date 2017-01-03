Fraser Sewer Update

Crews are building a temporary bypass around the sewer break in Fraser. Officials say a large pump has been installed to help propel sewage through the damaged part of a huge sewer line more than 50 feet underground. Authorities are trying to avoid pumping any more raw sewage into the Clinton River nearby. Bypass work may take a month. After that, the permanent fix will get underway. That’s expected to take until the fall to complete. The pricetag is expected to be $100 million.

State and federal funds are being sought.

3 homes may be condemned. 20 others are evacuated.

The Macomb County public works commissioner, Candice Miller, vows to get to the bottom of the chronic problems, but Miller is new on the job, taking over for Anthony Marrocco, who Miller defeated in the election in November.