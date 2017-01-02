Search Continues In Lake Erie For Missing Family

Debris has washed ashore near the airport where a small plane carrying six people took off shortly before it disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland.

Debris washing ashore near the Burke Lakefront Airport has not been confirmed as belonging to a family of four and their two neighbors. It took off late Thursday.

John Fleming, head of a Columbus beverage distribution company, was piloting the plane. His wife, Sue, their two teenage sons, Jack and Andrew, and two neighbors were also aboard.

The plane was headed to Ohio State University Airport in Columbus. The plane lost altitude about 2 miles out during a return trip to Columbus.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.