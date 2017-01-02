NAIAS tickets!

Detroit is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world’s top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, the North American International Auto Show serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand defining vehicles and industry-shaping announcements.

NAIAS returns to Cobo Center, January 14-22. Enter for your chance to win a set of four admission tickets.

For more information about this year’s event, visit www.naias.com