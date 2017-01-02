Money: From Your Pocket To Those Potholes

The new year will be hitting us in the pocketbook as we fill up the gas pump and at head to the Secretary of State office.

The state tax on gasoline is increasing by 7.3 cents per gallon.

It’s the first state gas tax hike in 20 years, but it also make Michigan among the top five in the nation for gas tax rates.

The increase will add 1.2 billion dollars to state coffers with the money earmarked for patching up the state’s crumbling roads and bridges.

As for your trip to the secretary of state’s office, vehicle registration fees are increasing by 20 percent.