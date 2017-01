Detroit police say a man was killed while fleeing police in a chase on the city’s west side.

Officers from the 10th Precinct saw a minivan driving without a license plate. The vehicle hit a pole near Joy Road and Livernois. And then it took off. The minivan eventually crashed on Tireman hitting parked vehicles.

A passenger in the van was ejected and dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries.

The 21-year-old driver of the other vehicle also was injured.