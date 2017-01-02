Macomb To Guv: Please Visit Fraser, Bring Checkbook

Gov. Snyder may visit the site of the sinkhole in Fraser which has caused a major sewer disruption and forced some residents from their homes.

Families affected by the sewer collapse and sinkhole are wondering who will pay the bills for the damage done to their homes. County officials are already figuring out how to pay for their end of the bill.

Macomb County took control of the sewage interceptor in 2009. That was after a huge repair from a similar sewer line break nearby in 2004. The sewer line, 11 feet in diameter, was installed in the early 70’s. The first collapse was in the late 70’s.

The public works commissioner, Candice Miller, vows to get to the bottom of the chronic problems, but Miller is new on the job, taking over for Anthony Marrocco, who Miller defeated in the election in November.

3 homes may be condemned. 20 others are evacuated.

County Executive Hackel says he doesn’t favor going to court to seek governmental immunity to avoid paying out damages.

Crews are building a temporary bypass around the sewer break. That may take a month. After that, the permanent fix will get underway. That’s expected to take until the fall to complete. The pricetag is expected to be $100 million.

State and federal funds are being sought. Macomb County can be expected to investigate whether mistakes were made in the 2004 reconstruction of the sewer line.