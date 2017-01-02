Drunk Driver Injures Teen, Her 2 Kids

Police say a mother with two small children in her vehicle was drunk when she caused a fiery crash that sent her kids and a teen driving a second vehicle to the hospital.

Oakland County Sheriff’s says the 28-year-old mother caused the crash shortly after midnight Saturday in Oxford Township.The woman’s vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic on Lapeer Road and crashed into an SUV driven by a 19-year-old woman.

The impact of the crash flipped the truck, which burst into flames. Two people who were nearby pulled the teenager from the burning vehicle.

The teen was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak where she is in critical condition.

The drunk driver’s two children were also injured.

Her 7-year-old son was listed in critical condition. A 5-year-old daughter was listed in stable condition.