Trey Songz charged with Assault following Detroit show

Hip Hop star Trey Songz has been arraigned on assault charges stemming from an incident at his concert Wednesday night at The Joe Louis Arena.

Songz began to trash the stage after his mic was turned off because his show was running too long. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says the 31-year-old Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, allegedly threw an object that stuck a police officer in the head.When Police approached Neverson to arrest him, he punched an officer causing a concussion. He’s charged with one count of Assaulting a Police Officer Causing Injury and one count of Aggravated Assault.

Songz was arraigned in 36th District Court, and is due back on January 5th.