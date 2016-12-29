Hollywood Icon Debbie Reynolds dies just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher dies.

Debbie Reynolds had just one day to mourn the death of her daughter before she, too, died. Two days. Two deaths of iconic Hollywood actresses. But unlike daughter Carrie Fisher’s death, details of what caused Reynolds’ death remain a mystery. Reynolds, 84, died Wednesday, her son Todd Fisher said. “She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie,” Todd Fisher told CNN on Wednesday. “She’s with Carrie now.” He did not give a cause of death. Reynolds had complained of breathing problems, an unidentified source told the Los Angeles Times.