Burke Ramsey the older brother of child beauty Queen Jon Benet Ramsey is suing the CBS Television network for $750 million.

The lawsuit was filed in Wayne County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Burke Ramsey lives in Michigan. He is going after the network for a television series in September concluding he was the one to kill his six-year old sister.

Jon Benet Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her family home in Boulder, Colorado 20 years ago.