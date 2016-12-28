Sinkhole Work Interrupted By Crash

Round the clock work goes on to repair a failed sewer line that caused a dangerous sinkhole in Fraser.

The affected area is fenced off at 15 Mile near Hayes.

A car careened into the fence this morning. The driver was being chased by Sterling Heights police for a burglary.

Some homes have been damaged. Estimates are being made that the repair will cost at least 100-million-dollars.

A backup sewer line is being installed. The damaged line is 45 feet underground. The break prompted officials to divert raw sewage into the Clinton River so it wouldn’t backup into basements. Sewage is no longer being dumped into the river.

Repairs will take months. It isn’t known when displaced residents will be allowed back into their homes, or whether any of the houses will be condemned.