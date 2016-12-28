7-11 Holdup Suspects Charged

Westland Police have arrested 3 men for the robberies of 7-11 stores and a shooting of a clerk at one of the stores.

56 year old Kyle Wooten of Inkster, 38 year old Archie Lewis of Inkster, and 29 year old Christian Brown of Southfield are charged with robberies at two stores. The holdup December 11 on John Hix Road saw a clerk pistol-whipped. The second robbery took place December 17 at a 7-11 on South Venoy. Wooten is charged with shooting an employee. All 3 suspects have been arraigned in Westland District Court.