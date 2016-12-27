Sinkhole Workers Hit Problems

Workers have hit a gas line while trying to get to the damaged sewer line about 50 feet underground in Fraser.

There is no fire. The gas line will be turned off.

Heavy rains, melting snow and a collapsed sewer line in Fraser is forcing the release of raw sewage into the Clinton River to prevent backups in basements. The scene is on 15 Mile between Hayes and Utica.

The result of the sewage line collapse: raw sewage is being diverted into the Clinton River.

The line is under the jurisdiction of the Macomb County Public Works. County Executive Mark Hackel says the commissioner, Anthony Marrocco, is vacationing in sunny Florida.

Marrocco was defeated in the election by Republican Candice Miller, who takes office January 1st. A similar sinkhole opened up on 15 Mile Road in 2004. Local residents also remember a sinkhole back in the 1970s.