Reality Star Goes To Jail

Reality sets in for Michael Skupin.

Skupin, who became one of the first reality TV stars, has been sentenced to 1 to 4 years in prison for possession of child porno.

Skupin, 54, of White Lake Twp., was a star on TV’s “Survivor” in the year 2000. Skupin will have to register as a sex offender and is restricted from using a computer outside of work. He also must pay restitution of $31,800 to victims of a Ponzi-like scheme.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office charged Skupin after victims from his scheme contacted authorities. Investigators said Skupin recruited investors for a plan called “Pay It Forward.”

The scheme was discovered when there were no new investors and most people lost their money.

Skupin’s laptop was searched and investigators discovered images of underage children in sexual activities.