Raw Sewage Flows into River Due To Sinkhole

Heavy rainfall, combines with the collapse of a sewer line creating a sinkhole in Fraser. The result: Macomb county has to pump raw sewage into the Clinton River.

Fraser officials held a public meeting to update residents on a sinkhole that formed on Saturday.

The sinkhole started because of a sewer pipe collapse 45 feet underground.

Residents on the street have been evacuated since Saturday. There are three homes that will be condemned due to the sinkhole.

Officials say 15 Mile is expected to be closed between Utica and Hayes roads for several months. There is fear that the sinkhole could widen.

Sewage is being pumped into the river to keep it from backing up into basements.

The Fraser Mayor declared a state of emergency to help the city request special funding .

Officials say they wonder why the county public works commissioner, Anthony Marrocco, has not been seen or heard about the emergency. Marrocco was voted out of office in November but is still in office until January.