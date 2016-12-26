Sewer Collapse Crisis In Fraser

Reports have been calling this a sinkhole. It’s the crumbled hole in the ground near 15 Mile and Hayes in Fraser. But we can tell you it’s something more serious.

An apparent sewer collapse is the reason for the sinkhole, which has forced residents of 22 homes to flee, and has prompted a state of emergency to be declared in Fraser.

The possible collapse of a sewer interceptor more than 50 feet underground is the main problem. It may cause raw sewage to backup into basements, or to be routed into the Clinton River, and eventually out to Lake St. Clair.

The sewer line failed over the weekend. It’s the same line that failed in 2004, causing massive problems and millions of dollars in damage.

The supervisor of nearby ClintonTwp. Robert Cannon, says the line should have been inspected regularly but wasn’t.

A meeting is scheduled today at Fraser City Hall.