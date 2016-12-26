Key Twist In Child Killer Case 40 Years Ago

The frantic search for the killer of a Ferndale boy took a tragic turn on this date 40 years ago.

The Detroit area was already on edge following the unsolved murder of 12 year old Mark Stebbins, when the body of 12 year old Jill Robinson of Royal Oak was found along I-75 in Troy on December 26th, 1976.

She had been shot to death.

Jill’s disappearance had been unreported and listed as a runaway by police, who told her parents she would come back home.

A cop call by reporter Dick Haefner turned up the information. Police realized they were looking for a multiple murderer. The story contained the phrase ‘Oakland County Child Killer’ for the first time.

Two other children, Kristine Mihelich of Berkley, and Tim King of Birmingham, were also murdered that winter by the same killer, or killers.

Much of the effort to find the killer centered on a blue AMC Gremlin. But that was a wrong turn, according to Barry King, the father of Tim King, the 4th victim. Now in his 80’s, Mr. King believes that a Pontiac LeMans was involved.

State Police refuse our request for interviews.

A person who is close to the investigation, who knows evidence which has not been revealed, thinks the child killer case will never be solved.