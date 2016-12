Southgate Police say two people are in custody for the shooting of a teenager and child on Agnes Street. Police say the initial shooter was also shot. Police say a family member pulled up to the house in a vehicle and opened fire. A 2 year old girl was grazed in the face by a bullet. A 16 year old girl was shot in a wrist. Someone returned the fire and hit shooter number 1. The teenaged girl has been released from a hospital. The toddler is expected to be okay.