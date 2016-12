Two dead in Pontiac apartment fire

TWO PEOPLE ARE DEAD AND SEVERAL OTHERS INJURED FOLLOWING A FIRE AT A PONTIAC APARTMENT BUILDING THIS MORNING.

OFFICIALS SAY FIRE CREWS RESPONDED TO A CALL FROM THE WOODLAND HEIGHTS APARTMENT ON EDITH STREET THIS MORNING AT ABOUT 1:30.

FIRE CREWS SAY THERE WERE RESIDENTS TRAPPED INSIDE THE BUILDING AND HEAVY SMOKE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.