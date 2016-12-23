Search Leads To Berkley

Farmington Hills police searched a home in Berkley in connection with the case of Danielle Stislicki, a missing woman from Farmington Hills.

The home is on Oxford Street near the Berkley Ice Arena, according to postings. No arrests were made.

28 year old Danielle Stislicki has been missing for three weeks. Police say they believe she has been the victim of a crime. She was last seen Dec. 2 when she was leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield.

Police said her vehicle was found at her apartment parking lot in the area of Halsted and Grand River in Farmington Hills.

A reward of $125,000 is posted for help in finding her.