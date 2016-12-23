Does Local Weapons Suspect have Collaborators?

A Detroit man held for planning to use grenades to wage violent jihad is aligned with a group of supporters in Maryland, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is fighting a defense request to free Sebastian Gregerson from jail pending trial.

The filing says Gregerson was part of a larger group of Islamic State supporters. According to the filing, one member of the group is a radical former imam in Maryland who supports the Islamic State.

The imam, Suleiman Bengharsa, financed part of Gregerson’s weapons arsenal and according to documents obtained earlier in Detroit federal court.

Bengharsa has not been charged.

Gregerson says he is merely a gun enthusiast who obtained the weapons legally.