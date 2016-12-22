U of M Hate Crime Didn’t Happen

The story about a white man accosting a woman student at the University of Michigan and threatening to set her hijab on fire was made up by the woman, according to police.

The incident happened November 11th, according to the woman. Ann Arbor and campus police have conducted multiple interviews and reviewed multiple surveillance videos and could find no evidence. In addition, police say there were inconsistencies in her story.

Police Lt. Matthew Lige tells the Frank Beckmann Show that charges of a false police report could be brought against the woman. She said the suspect pulled out a lighter, so she removed her hijab before he ran away on foot. The report triggered security concerns about hate crimes on the U of M campus.