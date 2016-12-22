Health Scare Over The Queen

Speculation ramps up over Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip and whether they will take the train to their country home for their annual Christmas break amid concern about their health.

The royal couple abruptly canceled plans to travel to Norfolk on Wednesday because they were both suffering from colds.

The Queen is 90 and her husband Prince Philip is 95.

Prince Philip recently joked he hasn’t had the flu for 40 years.

The palace has not issued any further statement as to whether the couple will take the train to Norfolk, in eastern England, later Friday or Saturday.

“They consider the Queen’s visits to Sandringham a private matter so they don’t give statements about them, so it is perfectly normal for there to no comment,” said CNN’s London Correspondent Max Foster who is at the palace.

Media have gathered outside the palace and are watching for the Royal Standard flag to remain, indicating the Queen is in residence. When she is away, the Union Jack is flown.