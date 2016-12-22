Going Places For Christmas

Christmas travel time is here.

Triple A Michigan expects over 90 percent of all travelers this year will be going by car.

That totals almost 86-million vehicles.

Two reason for more people hitting the roads in Michigan … unemployment in November was at its lowest level in nine years and gas prices.

While slightly higher than the average for a gallon of gas a year ago, prices are still considerably lower than the peak of 4-dollars and 25-cents a gallon in May

of 2011.

With both Christmas and New Years on a Sunday this year, travelers will be leaving in these last two days before the weekend.

The lightest travel days this year will be Christmas eve, Christmas day, New Years eve and New years day.

The busiest travel day of the year is expected to be January 3rd.