Fire At 555 Building

Birmingham fire fighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at the 555 Building on Old Woodward. The fire is reported on the 14th floor of the north wing of the building. The building was evacuated. We have no reports of injuries.

Firemen are pouring water on the fire from the inside, and are using a cherry picker extension from a ladder truck on the outside. Fire-fighters are inside fighting the blaze and looking for anyone who may still be inside.

We have no report on how the fire may have started.