An 18 year old Detroit man has been charged with shooting and killing his 16 year old brother at their home on Wednesday.

The Wayne County Prosecutor has charged Aavaire Johnson with manslaughter and gun charges in connection to the shooting.

Police say Aavaire Johnson was playing with his brother Shawn Johnson Wednesday at their home in the 700 block of Tennessee when the he pointed a gun at his brother and it discharged.

Shawn was transported to the hospital where he later died.