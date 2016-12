More auto layoffs are coming.

Fiat Chrysler will idle two plants in Ontario for the first week of January.

Ford will close it’s Kansas City plant for a week.

GM has said it would close 5 plants temporarily, and would cut the jobs of 13-hundred workers at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant. GM says it will try to find other jobs for them.

Inventories of unsold passenger cars are said to be behind the production cuts.