About 100 Warren residents did not hold back their anger and frustration at Mayor Jim Fouts following the release of recordings, allegedly of the mayor, making disparaging remarks about people with disabilities.

The mayor did not attend the meeting Tuesday night.

Warren City council adopted a resolution asking the mayor to submit to a lie detector test to determine if the voice on the recording is that of the Mayor.

The Mayor has said on Facebook that the voice on the recording is not his.