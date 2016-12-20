Guy Gordon Joins News/Talk 760 WJR-AM

DETROIT, MI, December XX, 2016 – Cumulus Media announces that it will debut a new talk radio show on Detroit’s News/Talk 760 WJR-AM, hosted by venerable Detroit newsman, Guy Gordon. “The Guy Gordon Show” will air on WJR weekdays from 3PM-5PM, beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

A seasoned broadcast journalist, Gordon has been a fixture on Detroit television news for over 30 years and was recognized with two Emmy Awards for Best Anchor and six Emmy Awards for Best Writing, Reporting, and Documentary. His work has also garnered numerous Michigan Association of Broadcasters awards for breaking news and investigative reporting. Previously, Gordon was news anchor for WDIV Local 4 News in Detroit for nine years, following 13 years as Anchor of Channel 7 Action News in Detroit. He is an active community servant, raising more than $1.5 million for Oakland Family Services through his annual charity gold outing, the “Guy Gordon Classic for Kids’.

Tom O’Brien, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Media-Detroit said: “We are thrilled to have a media professional of Guy’s caliber join the WJR team and to kick off 2017 with this vibrant new program. Guy has covered many of the biggest stories affecting Metro Detroit and its residents over the past three decades and has experienced the triumphs and challenges of our great city from a truly unique perspective and vantage point. WJR listeners will be captivated by what is sure to be a lively and provocative two hours with Guy and his guests each weekday afternoon.”

Gordon said: “I feel like a player who just learned he is switching from one Super Bowl contender to another. Paul W., Frank, and Mitch have been friends and the objects of my admiration for decades and I am honored to join their team. I’m looking forward to engaging in spirited dialog with WJR listeners as we enter an exciting new year.”